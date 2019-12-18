STATE OF WASHINGTON
Material Lease Changes
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has commenced the process of amending material terms and conditions of Vineyard Lease Nos. 60-076963, 60-076965, 12-090253, and 12-093962 leased to Shaw Vineyards, Inc., and Shaw Section 14, LLC and described as that portion of Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 27 East lying north of the northerly margin of Kennedy Road containing 350.33 acres based on DNR Survey No. 1348, That portion of Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 27 East lying southerly margin of Kennedy Road and northerly of the northerly margin of State Route 82,
EXCEPTING that portion of the SE1/4NE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4 Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 27 East, W. M., Benton County Washington lying easterly of the following described line:
Commencing at the southeast corner of the NE1/4; thence along said east line of said subdivision, N01 degrees 45’13”E 210.48 feet, to the centerline of Kennedy Road, basis of bearing per DNR Survey No. 1348 as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2003-010596 records of Benton County, Washington, all bearings relative thereto; thence along said centerline S78 Degrees 31’04”W 865.32 feet to the True Point of Beginning of said line description; thence S08 Degrees 30’22”E 85.48 feet to the beginning of a curve to the left whose radius point bears N81 Degrees 29’38”E 500.00 feet; thence along said curve through a central angle of 47 Degrees 10’23” an arc distance of 411.66 feet; thence S55 Degrees 40’45”E 171.49 feet to the beginning of a curve to the left whose radius point bears N34 Degrees 19’15”E 600.00 feet; thence along said curve through a central angle of 38 Degrees 08’06” an arc distance of 399.35 feet; thence N86 Degrees 11’09”E 47.60 feet to the beginning of a curve to the right whose radius point bears S3 Degrees 48’51”E 600.00 feet; thence along said curve through a central angle of 62 Degrees 51’52” an arc distance of 658.32 feet to the east line of said NE1/4SE1/4 and the terminus of said line description.
S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 lying north of the Bonneville Power Administration transmission line Section 4, Township 9 North, Range 27 East, containing 26 acres; SE1/4 SW1/4 lying south of the Bonneville Power Administration transmission line, Section 4, Township 9 North, Range 27 East, containing 35 acres; NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 16, Township 9 North, Range 27 East, W.M., all located in Benton County containing 500.4 acres. The specific change(s) being made are: Combine lease Nos. 60-076963, 60-076965, 12-090253, and 12-093962 into one lease that will expire on December 31, 2059 AND the construction of one winery/crushing plant with the capacity for additional retailers on site.
Comments may be addressed to DNR Southeast Region Office, 713 Bowers Rd, Ellensburg, WA 98926, or by calling (509) 925-8510. Comments must be received by December 29, 2019.
HILARY S. FRANZ, Commissioner of Public Lands
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 18, 2019
