STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP,
MANAGEMENT AND
CIRCULATION
1. Publication Title: SUNNYSIDE SUN
2. Publication Number: 781-760
3. Filing Date: 09/30/2020
4. Issue Frequency: Once per week. Wednesday Publication.
5. Number of Issues Published Annually: 52
6. Annual Subscription Price: $42
7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication:
600 South Sixth Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944-2111
Contact Person: Job Wise
Telephone (Include area code): (509) 837-4500
8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher:
P.O. Box 878, Sunnyside, WA 98944
9. Full Names and Complete Mailing Addresses of Publisher, Managing Editor.
Editor and Publisher:
Andrew McNab
P.O. Box 878, Sunnyside, WA 98944
Editor:
Andrew McNab
P.O. Box 878, Sunnyside, WA 98944
Managing Editor:
Patrick Shelby
P.O. Box 878, Sunnyside, WA 98944
10. Owner: Full Name/Complete Mailing Address
Andrew McNab
P.O. Box 878, Sunnyside, WA 98944
11. Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities. X - None
12. Tax Status
The purpose, function and nonprofit status of this organization and the exempt status for federal income tax purposes:
X - Has Not Changed During Preceding 12 Months
13. Publication Title: SUNNYSIDE SUN
14. Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: 09/30/2020
15. Extent and Nature of Circulation: Mail, Racks, Stands and E-Edition
Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months and
No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date
a. Total Number of Copies
1683 1600
b. Paid Circulation
(1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies)
101 89
(2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies)
751 639
(3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS®
594 573
(4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail®)
0 0
c. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)
1446 1301
d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (by mail and outside mail)
(1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541
10 0
(2) Free or Nominal Rate In County Copies included on PS Form 3541
66 0
(3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS
0 0
(4) Free or Normal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means)
131 216
e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4))
207 216
f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c and 15e)
1653 1517
g. Copies not Distributed
30 83
h. Total (Sum of 15f and g)
1683 1600
i. Percent Paid (15c divided by 15f times 100)
87.5 85.8
16. Electronic Copy Circulation
a. Paid Electronic Copies
200 207
b. Total Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a)
1646 1508
c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a)
1853 1724
d. Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) (16b divided by 16c x 100)
88.8 87.5
_X__I certify that 50% of all my distributed copies (electronic and print) are paid above a nominal price.
17. Publication of Statement of Ownership
_X__If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed
____Publication not required.
18. Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner
/s/
Job Wise, General Manager
Date: 09/30/2020
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 30, 2020
