As a result of the Governor’s “Stay Home-Stay Healthy” Proclamation proclaiming a State of Emergency for all counties throughout the state of Washington, the YRCAA is canceling the Public Workshops scheduled for April 17th and April 20th, 2020, to present the Agency’s Draft Staff Report and Proposed Recommendations for updating YRCAA
Regulation 1.
The report and the accompanying recommendations were presented in a public study session at the March 2020 YRCAA Board meeting. The YRCAA is hereby expanding the public comment period of May 4 - June 5, 2020 by an additional 30 days. The new comment period will run consecutively from April 3 - June 5, 2020. During this 60 day period, the YRCAA will accept all public comments submitted via e-mail, regular mail or fax. Comments may be submitted by e-mail to rulemaking@yrcaa.org, fax to (509) 834-2060 or by mailing your comments to YRCAA, 186 Iron Horse Ct., Suite 101, Yakima, WA 98901-2303. Comments must be received by the agency no later than close of business, June 5, 2020.
The Public Hearing to receive public testimony concerning the proposed update is still scheduled for the July 9th, 2020 YRCAA Board of Directors meeting.
Questions may be directed to the agency Project Officer at (509) 834-2050, ext. 105.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 2020
