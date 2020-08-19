SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-07

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, AMENDING

CHAPTER 2.50 OF THE SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL CODE,

PERTAINING TO CITIZEN ADVISORY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Approved: August 10, 2020

Signatories: Francisco Guerrero, Mayor

Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk

Eric Ferguson, Attorney at Law

Publish: August 19, 2020 Sunnyside Sun

A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

August 19, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.