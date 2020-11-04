SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-13
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE
CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, REZONING
PROPERTY (2.88 ACRES) FROM URBAN RESIDENTIAL
AGRICULTURE (URA) TO GENERAL COMMERCIAL (B-2)
FOR WEETS PROPERTIES, LLC.
Approved: October 26, 2020
Signatories: Francisco Guerrero, Mayor
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
Eric Ferguson, Attorney at Law
Publish: November 4, 2020 Sunnyside Sun
A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.