SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE 2020 CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION SCHEDULE
Approved: January 27, 2020
Signatories: Francisco Guerrero, Mayor
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
Eric Ferguson, Attorney at Law
Publish: February 5, 2020
Sunnyside Sun
A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 5, 2020
