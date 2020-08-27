SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
Case No.: 20-2-01621-39
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
CHRISTINE WHITMORE, Personal Representative of the Estate of Gwendolyn J. Brooks, deceased,
Plaintiffs,
v.
N.L.D., Incorporated, an inactive Washington Corporation, and the successor in interest thereof; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint,
Defendants.
TO: N.L.D., Incorporated, an inactive Washington Corporation, and the successor in interest thereof; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 26 day of August, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Christine Whitmore, Personal Representative of the Estate of Gwendolyn J. Brooks, deceased, and serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs, Rickey C. Kimbrough, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of this action is to quiet title in plaintiffs, Christine Whitmore, Personal Representative of the Estate of Gwendolyn J. Brooks, deceased, in the following described real property situated in Yakima County, Washington:
That part of Short Plat No. 81-135 and Short Plat No. 81-140 described as follows:
Commencing at the Southwest corner of Lot 4 of Short Plat No. 81-140;
Thence North 0\k39'59" West along the West line of said Lot 4 of Short Plat No. 81-140 a distance of 510.83 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 4 of Short Plat No. 81-140 and the point of beginning:
Thence South 74\k18' East 33.65 feet;
Thence South 27\k16' East 232.34 feet;
Thence South 13\k10' West 202.48 feet;
Thence South 36\k44' East 124.76 feet;
Thence South 59\k10' East 131.37 feet;
Thence North 81\k03' East 393.43 feet;
Thence North 74\k37' East 258.39 feet;
Thence South 60\k26' East 275.52 feet;
Thence South 35\k46'45" East 298.90 feet to a point on the East line of Lot 2 of Short Plat No. 81-135 which is 301.80 feet South 0\k07'45" East of the Northeast corner of said Lot 2 of Short Plat No. 81-135;
Thence North 0\k07'45" West 810.09 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 4 of Short Plat No. 81-140;
Thence North 89\k11'40" West 1330.61 feet to the point of beginning.
Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington
YAKIMA County Assessor's Parcel No. 191303-21405
DATED this 26 day of August, 2020.
RICKEY C. KIMBROUGH, WSBA No. 5230
Attorney for Plaintiff
607 East Wine Country Road
Grandview, WA 98930
Telephone: (509) 882-5901
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2020
