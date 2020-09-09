WASHINGTON STATE SUPERIOR COURT
YAKIMA COUNTY
NO. 20-2-01202-39
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
SPENCER M. WOLFE,
Plaintiff
vs.
PETE ROH and LYDIA ROH, husband and Wife, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW of PETE ROH and LYDIA ROH, if deceased, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or other interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein;
Defendants.
TO THE DEFENDANTS: PETE ROH and LYDIA ROH, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or other interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty days after the 9th day of September, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at his office stated below; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of this action is to quiet title in the Plaintiff in the following described real property situated in Yakima County, State of Washington:
Lot 1, WAMSLEY TRACTS, according to the plat thereof, recorded in
Volume "R" of Plats, Page 29, records of Yakima County, Washington.
[Parcel No. 191109-22400]
against the claim of the Defendants and any one of them.
DATED this 2nd day of September, 2020.
CRAIG L. SMITH, WSBA #5821
Attorney for Plaintiff
103 South Third Street, Suite 100
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 248-4950
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 9, 16, 23, 30, October 4 and 14, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.