IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTIES OF BENTON AND FRANKLIN
KOHNE INVESTMENTS LLC, a Washington limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
v.
KATHY ADAMS, an individual; HECTOR QUINTANILLA, an individual; and, MOI'S MULTI SERVICES LLC, a Washington limited liability company,
Defendant.
No. 21-2-00291-03
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: Defendants KATHY ADAMS, HECTOR QUINTANILLA, and MOI'S MULTI SERVICES LLC.
A lawsuit has been started against you in the above entitled Court by Plaintiff KOHNE INVESTMENTS LLC. Plaintiff's claims are stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of June, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint to Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, at his office below stated; and, in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you in according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of this action is to quiet title to real estate situate in Spokane County, Washington, as described above.
The Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
DATED this 11th day of June, 2021.
McNEICE WHEELER, PLLC
Andy Wetzel, WSBA #55469
Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14 and 21, 2021
