Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima
In re:
Petitioner/s (person/s who started this case):
Yasmin Benitez
And Respondent/s (other party/parties):
Jesus Alberto Ortiz
No. 2130046739
Summons Served by Publication
(SMPB)
Summons Served by Publication
To (name): Jesus Alberto Ortiz - The other party has asked the court to:
End your marriage or domestic partnership.
You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
- No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
- The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.
2. Fill out a Response on this form:
FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage
You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:
- The Washington State Courts' website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
- The Administrative Office of the Courts - call: (360) 705-5328
- Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
- The Superior Court Clerk's office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk, Yakima County
128 N 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901
5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.
Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:
/s/ Yasmin Benitez 5/21/21
Yasmin Benitez
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2021
