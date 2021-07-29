IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA
WILLIAM H. YARGER and JOYCE A. YARGER, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS of RICHARD W. MCGAHAN and JOY E. MCGAHAN, husband and wife and CONNIE MCGAHAN, a single person,
Defendants.
NO.: 21-2-01231-39
SUMMONS
The State of Washington to the said unknown heirs of Richard W. McGahan and Joy E. McGahan.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 28th day of July, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the plaintiffs William H. Yarger and Joyce A. Yarger, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Wagner, Luloff & Adams, PLLC and James K. Adams, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. This action is to quiet title to Lot 41 of Arlington Park according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume O of Plats, page 40, records of Yakima County, Washington. Situated in Yakima County, Washington.
DATED this 19th day of July, 2021.
WAGNER, LULOFF & ADAMS, P.L.L.C.
by //s// James K. Adams
James K. Adams, WSBA #7809
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 26 and September 1, 2021
