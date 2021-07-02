NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL
MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021
6:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that open record hearings before the Sunnyside City Council will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside City Council Chambers in the Law & Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside Washington to receive comments and recommendations concerning the acceptance of the annexation of certain properties described below, contiguous to the boundaries of Sunnyside by the means of petition:
1. Approximately 3.51 acres into the City of Sunnyside with the proposed zoning of R-2, Medium Density Residential Zone. The site is located on Tax Parcel 22102431406, located north of Fairview Avenue, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Ismo Loop and Fairview Avenue, on Lot 9 of Stewart's Acres Tracts. Applicant: Ignacio Ramos
2. Approximately 1.06 acres into the City of Sunnyside with the proposed zoning of R-1, Low Density Residential Zone. The site is located on Tax Parcel 22102441447, located at 1518 Beckner Alley Road, north of Beckner Alley Road, on Lot 1 of Short Plat A-37. Applicant: Jesus Sanchez
These requests requires that the City Council hold open record public hearings, that are scheduled for July 12, 2021at 6:30 p.m., Those persons wishing to comment on these actions may do so at this hearing, or submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the City Clerk at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944, which must be received by 4 PM on July 12, 2021. The file on the above application is available for review.
Certified for publication by: Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: Sunnyside Sun
June 30, 2021
