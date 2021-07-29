NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021
5:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following open record hearings before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside City Council Chambers in the Law & Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside Washington to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following applications for certain properties described below:
Conditional Use Permit Application 2021-0058. The request for a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of a two unit Recreational Vehicle Park in a B-2, General Commercial zone. Conditional uses are permitted after approval by the Planning Commission in accordance with SMC 17.64.020(I) and SMC 17.72. The property is located at 10 Maple Grove Road, on Northwest Corner of the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Yakima Valley Highway.
Variance Application 2021-0212. A variance application to reduce the required 20 foot street setback in SMC 17.16.040B, from 20 feet to 9 feet for the construction of a duplex on lot zoned R-2, Medium Density Residential. The site is located at 1312 E. Harrison Avenue, on a portion of the East 50 feet of the West 216 feet of Lot 10, Block F of the Goe. E. Shaw addition.
Those persons wishing to comment on these actions may speak at the public hearing or submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail comments to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 and received by 4 PM on August 10, 2021. The File on the above application is available for review by the public.
