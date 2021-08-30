Sunnyside Housing Authority
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Housing Authority of Sunnyside, Washington (SHA) is hereby providing annual notice that the 2020 - 2024 Five-Year Plan and Five-Year Capital Fund Plan, adopted October 16, 2019, is available to the public for inspection and review from August 25, 2021 to October 12, 2021. The 2020 - 2024 Five-Year Plans describe the mission of the PHA and the PHA's long-range goals and objectives in addition to the planned use of HUD Capital Funds.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review any proposed changes to the stated goals, objectives, and policies of the Housing Authority, as well as the planned use of HUD Capital Funds, and to share any recommendations received from the Resident Advisory Board or public. Copies of the PHA Plan and Capital Fund Plan, along with proposed changes will be made available upon request.
At the time of this notification, Governor Inslee's Proclamation 20-28.15 is in effect and continues the requirement for remote public meetings, while allowing for an in-person component. Given the current rate of COVID-19 infection in Yakima County at the time of this issuance, this public hearing will be conducted as a teleconference and will not provide for an in-person component. There will be no opportunity for audience participation during the teleconference. Instead, anyone interested in making public comment on the Plans is asked to communicate their comments in writing in advance of the public hearing date. Please direct comments to the Executive Director, Ketha Kimbrough, before October 12, 2021 to allow for their summary and reading into the record.
You are invited to join the Public Hearing teleconference at 2:00 PM, October 12, 2021 from your computer, tablet or smartphone by using the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/754864517 or you can dial in using your phone: 1-224-501-3412, access code 754-864-517.
To obtain additional information about the SHA Five-Year Plan or Capital Fund Plan, please contact Ketha Kimbrough, Executive Director, at (509) 837-5454 ext. 7, or by email: ketha@sunnysideha.org.
Written comments may be mailed, faxed, emailed, or deposited in the drop box located at the Housing Authority Office, 204 South 13th Street, Sunnyside.
August 25, 2021
