Sunnyside Housing Authority
PUBLIC NOTICE
In keeping with the regulations for HUD Public Housing Agency Plans, the Housing Authority of Sunnyside (SHA) is hereby providing annual notice that the 2020 2024 Five-Year Plan is available to the public for inspection and review from August 21, 2019 through October 10, 2019 between the hours of 1:00 and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Housing Authority’s administrative offices located at 204 South 13th Street, Sunnyside. The 2020 2024 Five-Year Plan describes the mission of SHA and SHA’s long range goals and objectives for achieving its mission over the plan period.
A public hearing will be held October 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Paradise Court Community Building, 1500 Federal Way, Sunnyside. Members of the public are invited to attend. The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss any proposed changes to the stated goals, objectives, and policies of the Housing Authority, to obtain any recommendations of the Resident Advisory Board, and to invite public comment regarding such changes. At the same public hearing, comments will be invited regarding the Capital Fund Program 5Year Action Plan for the same period.
Anyone wishing to attend the public hearing who may need special accommodations in order to participate is requested to communicate their needs to the Housing Authority at least 48 hours prior to the hearing, if possible.
To obtain additional information about the SHA Five-Year Plan or Capital Fund Plan, please contact Ketha Kimbrough, Executive Director, at (509) 8375454 ext. 7.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 21, 2019
