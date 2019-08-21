SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201
NOTICE OF MEETING TO ADOPT 2019-2020 BUDGET AND CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors of Sunnyside School District No. 201, Yakima County, Washington will hold a regular meeting on August 26, 2019, commencing at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room located at 810 E. Custer Ave, Sunnyside Washington. The meeting is called for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget of the District for the ensuing 2019-20 fiscal year.
A hearing will be held prior to the regular board meeting on August 26th at 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments from the public on the 2019-20 budget. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2019-20 budget, the four year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240 (Educational programs and operation levy). Upon conclusion of the hearing the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2019-20 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2019-20 budget, the four year budget plan summary, and the four year enrollment projection. 2019-20 budget information is available on the District website www.sunnysideschools.org or may be obtained by contacting the
Secretary to the Board at
509-836-8700.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201 YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Kevin McKay
Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Directors
Publish Dates: August 14 and 21,2019
PUBLISH:SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 14 and 21, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.