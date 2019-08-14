SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201
NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
2018-2019 GENERAL FUND BUDGET EXTENSION
Sunnyside School District No. 201 Board of Directors hereby announces that the District has completed the General Fund Budget Extension for the 2018-19 fiscal year. A hearing will be held prior to the regular board meeting on August 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments from the pubic on the 2018-2019 budget extension. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the General Fund budget extension at the regular board meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. The hearing and regular board meeting will be held at the Board Room located at 810 E. Custer Ave. Sunnyside, Washington. Copies of the budget extension will be available for review at the scheduled board meeting.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 14 and 21, 2019
