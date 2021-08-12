SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT
NO.201
NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING 2021-2022 GENERAL FUND BUDGET EXTENSION
Sunnyside School District No. 201 Board of Directors hereby announces that the District has completed the General Fund Budget Extension for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. A hearing will be held prior to the regular board meeting on August 30th at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments from the public on the 2020-2021 budget extension. Any person can join the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the 2020-2021 budget extension at the regular board meeting starting at 7:00pm. The hearing and regular board meeting will be held at the Board Room located at the 810 Custer Ave. Sunnyside, Washington. In accordance with Proclamation 20-28.15 of the Governor with regard to the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act, the public hearing and regular meeting of the Board may also be accessed by Zoom, with such link to be posted on the District's website.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 11 and 18, 2021
