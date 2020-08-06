The Sunnyside School District will hold a special board meeting on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. over Zoom to take action on Resolution 08-2020. A link to the zoom meeting is available on the Sunnyside School District website under Board of Directors.
