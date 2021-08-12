NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Sunnyside School District No. 201, Yakima County, Washington (the "District") will hold a public hearing during a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the District (the "Board") scheduled for August 30, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m., Pacific Time, or as soon thereafter as possible at the Denny Blaine Boardroom, 810 E. Custer Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944, for the purpose of hearing comments from the public on the proposed issuance by the District of its Limited General Obligation Bond, 2021. In accordance with Proclamation 20-28.15 of the Governor with regard to the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act, the public hearing and regular meeting of the Board may also be accessed by Zoom, with such link to be posted on the District's website. The Bond is proposed to be issued in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $2,575,000 and will be payable over a maximum term of seven (7) years with the final payment to occur no later than June 1, 2028. The Bond proceeds will be used to pay for (i) purchase property and upgrade an existing facility for use by the District's maintenance department; (ii) complete the Sunnyside High Athletic facilities project that includes a multipurpose stadium with a turf field for football and soccer, as well as an all weather track, a varsity boys baseball field, and additional parking and a roadway; and (iii) costs of issuance pursuant to RCW 28A.530.080. The Bond will be payable solely from money from the District's Capital Projects Fund, General Fund and/or from other money legally available therefore, within the constitutional and statutory limitations provided by law without a vote of the electors of the District. Any person may appear by dialing in to, or attending such meeting, and be heard on the issue of this Bond as described above. Comments will be heard from all interested parties dialing-in to, or attending the hearing. Written comments prior to the hearing may be directed to Jeff Loe, Executive Director of Finance and Operations, Sunnyside School District No. 201, 1110 S. 6th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944.
/s/
Kevin McKay, Superintendent
Sunnyside School District No. 201
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 11 and 18, 2021
