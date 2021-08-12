SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT
NO.201
NOTICE OF MEETING TO ADOPT 2021-2022 BUDGET AND CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors of Sunnyside School District of Sunnyside School District No. 201, Yakima County, Washington will hold a regular meeting on August 30, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. at the Denny Blaine Boardroom, 810 E. Cluster Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944. In accordance with Proclamation 20-28.15 of the Governor with regard to the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act, the public hearing and regular meeting of the Board may also be accessed by Zoom, with such link to be posted on the District's website. The meeting is called for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget of the District for the ensuing of the 2021-2022 fiscal year. A hearing will be held prior to the regular board meeting on August 30th at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments from the public on the 2021-2022 budget. Any person can join the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the 2021-2022 budget, the four-year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240 (Educational programs and operational levy.) Upon conclusion of the hearing the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2021-2022 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2021-2022 budget, the four-year budget plan summary, and the four year budget plan summary, and the four year enrollment projection. 2021-2022 budget information is available on the district website: www.sunnysideschools.org or may be obtained by contacting the Secretary to the Board at 509-836-8700.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.201
YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Kevin McKay
Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Directors
Publish Dates: August 11 and 18, 2021
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 11 and 18, 2021
