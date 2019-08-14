Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District, PO Box 239 Sunnyside, WA 98944-0239, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, ELIPS Phase IIC 2019-2020, is located north of the City of Sunnyside, WA, in Yakima County. In Sections 13, & 24, Township 10 N., Range 22 E.W.M., and in Sections 18, 19, & 20, Township 10 N., Range 23 E.W.M. This project involves 18.69 acres of soil disturbance for Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Yakima River. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Dept. of Ecology, Attn: Water Quality Program-Construction Stormwater, PO Box 47696,
Olympia WA 98504-7696
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 14 and 21, 2019
