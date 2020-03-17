NO.: 20-4-00173-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDI-­

TORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF

FLORA L. EMBREEE,

DECEASED.

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY

OF YAKIMA

The personal representative named

below has been appointed as per-­

sonal representative of this estate.

Any person having a claim against

the decedent must, before the time

the claim would be barred by any

otherwise applicable statute of limi-­

tations, present the claim in the

manner as provided in RCW

11.40.070 by serving on or mailing

to the personal representative or his

attorney at the address stated be-­

low a copy of the claim and filing

the original of the claim with the

court. The claim must be presented

within the later of: (1) Thirty days af-­

ter the personal representative

served or mailed the notice to the

creditor as provided under RCW

11.40.020(3); or (2) four months af-­

ter the date of first publication of the

notice. If the claim is not presented

within this time frame, the claim is

forever barred, except as otherwise

provided in RCW 11.40.051 and

RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effec-­

tive as to claims against both the

probate assets and nonprobate as-­

sets of the decedent.

Date of First Publication: March 18,

2020

Personal Representative: Pamela J.

Burton

Attorney for Personal Representa-­

tive: Robert N. Faber

Address for Mailing or Service:

Halverson Northwest Law Group

P.C.

910 Franklin Avenue, Suite 1

P.O. Box 210

Sunnyside, WA 98944

Telephone: (509) 837-5302

Robert N. Faber, WSBA #29376 of

Halverson Northwest Law Group

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 18, 25 and April 1, 2020

