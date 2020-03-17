NO.: 20-4-00173-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDI-
TORS
RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF
FLORA L. EMBREEE,
DECEASED.
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY
OF YAKIMA
The personal representative named
below has been appointed as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Any person having a claim against
the decedent must, before the time
the claim would be barred by any
otherwise applicable statute of limi-
tations, present the claim in the
manner as provided in RCW
11.40.070 by serving on or mailing
to the personal representative or his
attorney at the address stated be-
low a copy of the claim and filing
the original of the claim with the
court. The claim must be presented
within the later of: (1) Thirty days af-
ter the personal representative
served or mailed the notice to the
creditor as provided under RCW
11.40.020(3); or (2) four months af-
ter the date of first publication of the
notice. If the claim is not presented
within this time frame, the claim is
forever barred, except as otherwise
provided in RCW 11.40.051 and
RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effec-
tive as to claims against both the
probate assets and nonprobate as-
sets of the decedent.
Date of First Publication: March 18,
2020
Personal Representative: Pamela J.
Burton
Attorney for Personal Representa-
tive: Robert N. Faber
Address for Mailing or Service:
Halverson Northwest Law Group
P.C.
910 Franklin Avenue, Suite 1
P.O. Box 210
Sunnyside, WA 98944
Telephone: (509) 837-5302
Robert N. Faber, WSBA #29376 of
Halverson Northwest Law Group
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 18, 25 and April 1, 2020
