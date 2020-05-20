SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF RENA VAN OOSTRUM, DECEASED.
NO.: 20 4 00245 39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ROW 11.40.020, 11.40.030
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal
representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before
the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present
the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the
personal representative or his attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and
filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later
of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor
as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of
the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred,
except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective
s to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
Date of First Publication:
Personal Representative:
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Address for Mailing or Service:
May 20, 2020
William Van Oostrum
Linda A. Sellers
Halverson | Northwest Law Group P.C
405 L. Lincoln Avenue
P.O. Box 22550
Yakima, WA 98907
Telephone: (509)248-6030
Linda A. Sellers, WSBA tl 18369 of
Halverson | Northwest Law Group P.C
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 20, 27 and June 3, 2020
