SUPERIOR COURT OF WASH-
INGTON
FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
LINDA MARIE FUNKHOUSER
NO. 20-4-00183-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDI-
TORS (RCW 11.40.030)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed me
as Personal Representative of De-
cedent’s estate. Any person having
a claim against the Decedent must
present the claim: (a) Before the
time when the claim would be
barred by any applicable statute of
limitations, and (b) In the manner
provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By
filing the original of the claim with
the foregoing Court,and (ii) By serv-
ing on or mailing to me at the ad-
dress below a copy of the claim.
The claim must be presented by the
later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I
served or mailed this Notice as pro-
vided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or
(b) Four (4) months after the date
offirst publication ofthis Notice. If
the claim is not presented within
this time period, the claim will be
forever barred except as provided in
RCW 11.40.051and 11.40.060. This
bar is effective for claims against
both the
Decedent’s probate and non-pro-
bate assets.
DATED: April 3, 2020
ROBERT R. NORTHCOTT
Attorney for Personal Representa-
tive
Washington State Bar No. 6349
Probate Notice to Creditors
RCW 11.40.030
ROBERT R. NORTHCOTT
Attorney at Law
505 South 3rd Avenue, Suite 5
Yakima, Washington 98902
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 15 and 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.