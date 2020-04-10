SUPERIOR COURT OF WASH-­

INGTON

FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

LINDA MARIE FUNKHOUSER

NO. 20-4-00183-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDI-­

TORS (RCW 11.40.030)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me

as Personal Representative of De-­

cedent’s estate. Any person having

a claim against the Decedent must

present the claim: (a) Before the

time when the claim would be

barred by any applicable statute of

limitations, and (b) In the manner

provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By

filing the original of the claim with

the foregoing Court,and (ii) By serv-­

ing on or mailing to me at the ad-­

dress below a copy of the claim.

The claim must be presented by the

later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I

served or mailed this Notice as pro-­

vided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or

(b) Four (4) months after the date

offirst publication ofthis Notice. If

the claim is not presented within

this time period, the claim will be

forever barred except as provided in

RCW 11.40.051and 11.40.060. This

bar is effective for claims against

both the

Decedent’s probate and non-pro-­

bate assets.

DATED: April 3, 2020

ROBERT R. NORTHCOTT

Attorney for Personal Representa-­

tive

Washington State Bar No. 6349

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

ROBERT R. NORTHCOTT

Attorney at Law

505 South 3rd Avenue, Suite 5

Yakima, Washington 98902

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 8, 15 and 22, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.