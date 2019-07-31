SUPERIOR COURT OF WASH­INGTON YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 19-5-00130-39

SUMMONS & NOTICE BY PUBLI­CATION OF PETITION AND HEARING RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT CHILD RELATIONSHIP

In re the Interest of:

TENZLYN NICOLE PITTMAN

a person under the age of eighteen.

TO: TYSON DOUGLAS GORMAN, Father

A Petition was filed praying that your parent-child relationship, if any, with the above-named child be ter­minated. The child was born on May 21, 2014 in Yakima County.

You, the father, have a right to file a claim of visitation under RCW 26.09, or to file a direct responsive pleading to the Petition. You may be entitled to a trial on visitation, custody child support. You have the right to be represented by an attor­ney. If you are indigent, the Court will appoint an attorney for you.

Your failure to file a claim of par­entage under RCW 26.26A or RCW within 30 days of the first publica­tion of this Summons is grounds to terminate your parent-child relation­ship with respect to the child. One method of filing/serving your re­sponse is to send it certified mail to the Court and the attorney at the address below.

You are hereby summoned/notified that a hearing will be held on the 2nd day of August, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Yakima County Juvenile Court, 1728 Jerome, Yakima, Wa. 98901, where you may show

cause why your parent-child rela­tionship should not be terminated.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged fa­ther has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMA­NENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.

Dated this 27th day of June, 2019.

/s/TRACEY M. SLAGLE,

DEPUTY CLERK

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 14 and 21, 2019

