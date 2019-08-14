SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON YAKIMA COUNTY
NO. 19-5-00130-39
SUMMONS & NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION AND HEARING RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT CHILD RELATIONSHIP
In re the Interest of:
TENZLYN NICOLE PITTMAN
a person under the age of eighteen.
TO: TYSON DOUGLAS GORMAN, Father
A Petition was filed praying that your parent-child relationship, if any, with the above-named child be terminated. The child was born on May 21, 2014 in Yakima County.
You, the father, have a right to file a claim of visitation under RCW 26.09, or to file a direct responsive pleading to the Petition. You may be entitled to a trial on visitation, custody child support. You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent, the Court will appoint an attorney for you.
Your failure to file a claim of parentage under RCW 26.26A or RCW within 30 days of the first publication of this Summons is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child. One method of filing/serving your response is to send it certified mail to the Court and the attorney at the address below.
You are hereby summoned/notified that a hearing will be held on the 2nd day of August, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Yakima County Juvenile Court, 1728 Jerome, Yakima, Wa. 98901, where you may show
cause why your parent-child relationship should not be terminated.
You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney.
YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.
Dated this 27th day of June, 2019.
/s/TRACEY M. SLAGLE,
DEPUTY CLERK
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 14 and 21, 2019
