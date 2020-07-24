SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF BENTON JUVENILE COURT
In re the Welfare of:
AVYREE CARLEY JACQUEZ-FLORES,
DOB: 12/09/2018
No: 20-7-00089-03
Notice and Summons by Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
To: CARLOS ROCHA FLORES, Alleged Father
To Whom It May Concern- Unknown Father(s)
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on February 18, 2020; A termination hearing will be held on this matter on: September 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at: Benton/Franklin Juvenile Justice Center, 5606 W. Canal Place, Kennewick, WA 99336. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF
at (509) 585-3000. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 9th day of July, 2020
Josie Delvin
Superior Court Clerk
Maria Aguilar
DEPUTY CLERK
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 22, 29 and August 5, 2020
