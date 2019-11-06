Superior Court of Washington, County of Benton
No. 15-3-00609-7
Summons: Notice about Changing a Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order (SM)
In re: The Parentage of Child,
Brizeda Barrera
Petitioner,
CRISTAL FLORES RAYGOZA
Respondent,
MIGUEL ANGEL BARRERA
Summons: Notice about Petition to Change a Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order
To: Miguel Angel Barrera
The person filing this Summons and Petition asked the court to change a Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule, or custody order. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response must be served on the other party within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not serve and file your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the other party is asking for.
2. Fill out The Response to Petition to Change a Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order (form FL Modify 602). You can get the Response and other forms at:
The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms,
The Administrative Office of the Courts - call: (360) 705-5328,
Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk,
Benton County
7122 W Okanogan Pl Bldg A,
Kennewick, WA 99336
If there is no “Case No.” listed on page 1, this case may not have been filed and you will not be able to file a Response. Contact the Superior Court Clerk or check www.courts.wa.gov to find out.
If the case was not filed, you must still serve your Response, and you may demand that the other party file this case with the court. Your demand must be in writing and must be served on the other party or his/her lawyer (whoever signed this Summons). If the other party does not file papers for this case within 14 days of being served with your demand, this service on you of the Summons and Petition will not be valid. If the other party does file, then you must file your original Response with the court clerk at the address above.
5. Adequate Cause: Before the court will have a full hearing or trial about the Petition, one of the parties must ask the court to decide whether there are valid reasons to allow the case to move forward (adequate cause). If there are no valid reasons, the court will dismiss the Petition. Either party can file a Motion for Adequate Cause Decision (form FL Modify 603).
6. Lawyer not required: It’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response and other documents without one.
SKYVIEW LAW
/s/Jarrod Hays, WSBA No. 40816
Dated August 27, 2019.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 30, November 6, 13, 20, 26 and December 4, 2019
