SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; \aAnd TO:
1.RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Presumed Father; of Dominik Karter Solis dob 06/04/18, and Lalanii Jasmine Rodriguez dob 11/24/14, Termination Petition #s 20-7-00062-39 and 20-7-00061-39 respectively, filed January 21, 2020 (natural mother Vanity Marie Cruz);
2.RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Alleged Father; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Noah Adam Rodriguez, dob 12/25/15, Termination Petition #20-7-00063-39 filed January 21, 2020 (natural mother Vanity Marie Cruz);
3.VICTORIA J. HUNTINGTON, Mother of Faith Robin Jo Banks Huntington Smith, dob 03/29/19, Termination Petition #20-7-00279-39 filed 04/06/20 (natural mother Victoria J. Huntington);
4.KALI ANN KETZENBERG, Mother of Jaxson William Ray Wright, dob 10/15/18, Termination Petition #19-7-00518-39 filed December 19, 2019;
5.VICTORIA J. FIERRO, Mother, ROLAND BISHOP III, Alleged Father, and The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Jonathan Fierro, dob 08/29/06, Termination Petition #20-7-00269-39 filed March 27, 2020;
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
All parties and attorneys needing to telephonically appear shall call 509-574-2171 and enter pin 2171# by the time the hearing is set to begin. Each party shall mute their phone until they are asked by the court for argument or to answer a question from the court.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 26 day of May, 2020
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Deputy Clerk, Akemi McColm
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 27, June 3 and 10, 2020
