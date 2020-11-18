SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:
1.THE UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Elijha Wade Gribble, dob 08/01/15, and Cerinity Gabrielle Vandagriff, dob 06/11/13, Termination Petition #20-7-00355-39 and 20-7-00356-39, respectively, filed August 18, 2020 (natural mother Courtney Roseann Vandagriff);
2.ERICA TIERNEY, Mother; THE UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Rhiannon Cobain Tierney, dob 01/30/20, Termination Petition #20-7-00362-39 filed September 4, 2020;
3.JUAN ANGEL DIAZ, Presumed Father; of Jay'dan Miguel Diaz, dob 08/05/14, Termination Petition #20-7-00369-39 filed September 22, 2020 (natural mother Samantha Paulina Gabino);
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: December 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 12th day of November, 2020
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Deputy Clerk, Yesenia Mendoza
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18, 25 and December 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.