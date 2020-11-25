SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA
JUVENILE DIVISION
In re the Guardianship of
OLIVIA JADE SHARP
D.O.B. 08/24/19
Minor Child.
Case No.: 20-7-00328-39
AMENDED NOTICE AND SUMMONS
BY PUBLICATION
(Guardianship)
TO: GIOVANNA SHARP, Mother; JORDAN MCCARTNEY, Alleged Father; The Unknown Biological Father, and anyone claiming paternal interest in the child who has not already appeared in this matter;
A Petition to Establish Guardianship under Title 13 RCW was filed on June 29, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF THE COURT SHOULD ESTABLISH A TITLE 13 RCW GUARDIANSHIP AND APPOINT A GUARDIAN FOR THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD. A PETITION FOR ORDER APPOINTING TITLE 13 RCW GUARIDAN, IF GRANTED, COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL RESTRICTIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF THE PARENT(S), GUARDIAN(S), OR LEGAL CUSTODIAN(S).
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Title 13 RCW Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov.
DATED this 20th day of November, 2020
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Deputy Clerk, Amanda Marshall
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 25, December 2 and 9, 2020
