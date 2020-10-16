SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:

1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MADDY ROSE-JEAN BRULE f/k/a MADDY ROSE JEAN BRULE, dob 12/12/19, dependency petition #19-7-00514-39 filed 12/19/19 (natural mother Alysha Megan Berquist); and

2.ROBERT RAMIREZ, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in DANIEL ADAM SHANNON f/k/a BABY BOY SHANNON, dob 07/18/20, dependency petition #20-7-00333-39 filed 07/23/20 (natural mother Carrie Ann Shannon); and

3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ALIYAH DOVE STARKE, dob 07/20/07, dependency petition #20-7-00354-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and

4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ANTHONY VINCENT RAUOL STARKE, dob 08/13/03, dependency petition #20-7-00350-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and

5.RONALD LEE CROWE, JR., Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ARYANNIA JADE STARKE-CROWE, dob 08/14/17, dependency petition #20-7-00351-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and

6.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JESSE JAMES STARKE, dob 04/30/13, dependency petition #20-7-00348-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and

7.RONALD LEE CROWE, JR., Presumed Father of MALCOLM JON STARKE CROWE, dob 04/10/16, dependency petition #20-7-00352-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and

8.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MYAH ROSE STARKE, dob 07/20/07, dependency petition #20-7-00349-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and

9.MIKOS MIDDLETON, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in KENNETH JAY ATKINS, dob 02/01/17, dependency petition #20-7-00346-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Stevie Nicole Atkins).

A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:

https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09

Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517

Password: 811055

To participate in hearing via telephone:

Dial by your location

+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)

+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517

Password: 811055

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 8th day of October, 2020.

Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Kerrie Regimbal

Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 14, 21 and 28, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.