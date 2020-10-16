SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MADDY ROSE-JEAN BRULE f/k/a MADDY ROSE JEAN BRULE, dob 12/12/19, dependency petition #19-7-00514-39 filed 12/19/19 (natural mother Alysha Megan Berquist); and
2.ROBERT RAMIREZ, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in DANIEL ADAM SHANNON f/k/a BABY BOY SHANNON, dob 07/18/20, dependency petition #20-7-00333-39 filed 07/23/20 (natural mother Carrie Ann Shannon); and
3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ALIYAH DOVE STARKE, dob 07/20/07, dependency petition #20-7-00354-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and
4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ANTHONY VINCENT RAUOL STARKE, dob 08/13/03, dependency petition #20-7-00350-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and
5.RONALD LEE CROWE, JR., Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ARYANNIA JADE STARKE-CROWE, dob 08/14/17, dependency petition #20-7-00351-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and
6.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JESSE JAMES STARKE, dob 04/30/13, dependency petition #20-7-00348-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and
7.RONALD LEE CROWE, JR., Presumed Father of MALCOLM JON STARKE CROWE, dob 04/10/16, dependency petition #20-7-00352-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and
8.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MYAH ROSE STARKE, dob 07/20/07, dependency petition #20-7-00349-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Carla Raylynn Starke); and
9.MIKOS MIDDLETON, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in KENNETH JAY ATKINS, dob 02/01/17, dependency petition #20-7-00346-39 filed 08/17/20 (natural mother Stevie Nicole Atkins).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 8th day of October, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Kerrie Regimbal
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 14, 21 and 28, 2020
