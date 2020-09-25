SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:
1.HUMBERTO FLORES, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Father, and anyone else claiming a paternal interest of Julian Henry Flores, dob 01/17/20, Termination Petition #20-7-00336-39 filed July 23, 2020 (natural mother Nikki Holly Palomarez);
2.JOSE L GRIMALLDO, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Father, and anyone else claiming a paternal interest of Jose Manuel Grimalldo, dob 06/23/04, Termination Petition #20-7-00330-39 filed July 13, 2020 (natural mother Linda Marie Juarez);
3.The Unknown Biological Father of Issac Miklo Ferguson, dob 06/26/10, Termination Petition #20-7-00287-39 filed April 15, 2020 (natural mother Shannon Marie Ferguson);
4.WALTER JOHNSON III, Presumed Father, of Mufasa D. Ferguson, dob 03/06/16, Termination Petition #20-7-00286-39 filed April 15, 2020 (natural mother Shannon Marie Ferguson);
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 18 day of September, 2020
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Deputy Clerk, Amanda Marshall
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 23, 30 and October 7, 2020
