SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA

JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

And TO:

1.Unknown Biological Father and/

or anyone else claiming a paternal

interest in BRADY DAVID BRAN-­

SCOMB, dob 03/27/19, dependency

petition #20-7-00213-39 filed 03/06/

20 (natural mother Jessica Ayala);

and

2.Unknown Biological Father and/

or anyone else claiming a paternal

interest in DANNY GABRIEL

BRANSCOMB, dob 05/15/16, de-­

pendency petition #20-7-00214-39

filed 03/06/20 (natural mother Jes-­

sica Ayala); and

3.REBECCA HITNER, Custodian;

and Unknown Biological Father and/

or anyone else claiming a paternal

interest in FAITH JEWELS HEGGE,

dob 07/07/16, dependency petition

#20-7-00093-39 filed 01/30/20,

amended petition filed 03/10/20

(natural mother Melissa Sue

Hegge); and

4.Unknown Biological Father and/

or anyone else claiming a paternal

interest in ARIANNA LAI JOHN-­

SON, dob 09/16/18, dependency

petition #18-7-00483-39 filed 10/19/

18 (natural mother Meagan Renee

Swanson); and

5.LUIS EDUARDO MENDOZA

HERNANDEZ, Presumed Father of

MERIAH JO MENDOZA RUIZ, dob

10/16/10, dependency petition #20-

7-00212-39 filed 03/04/20 (natural

mother Toni Marie Ruiz);

6.JERMAIN JAMAL WILLIAMS,

Presumed Father of JA’NIAH

JA’SHAE CORBRAY GAINES, dob

10/29/06, dependency petition #20-

7-00241-39 filed 03/10/20 (natural

mother Ashley Dion Gaines); and

7.RYAN YBARRA, Alleged Father

of BRAYDEN CHRISTOPHER

YBARRA, dob 04/16/19, depen-­

dency petition #20-7-00172-39 filed

02/21/20 (natural mother Melinda

Marie MacCalla).

A Dependency Petition was

filed; A Fact Finding hear-­

ing will be held on this mat-­

ter on: May 8, 2020 at 9:00

a.m. at Yakima County Su-­

perior Court, Juvenile Divi-­

sion, 1728 Jerome Avenue,

Yakima, WA 98902. YOU

SHOULD BE PRESENT AT

THIS HEARING.*

*All parties and attorneys

needing to telephonically

appear shall call 509-574-

2171 and enter pin 2171# by

the time the hearing is set

to begin. Each party shall

mute their phone until they

are asked by the court for

argument or to answer a

question from the court.

The hearing will determine

if your child is dependent

as defined in RCW

13.34.030(6). This begins a

judicial process which

could result in permanent

loss of your parental rights.

If you do not appear at the

hearing, the court may en-­

ter a dependency order in

your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice,

Summons, and Dependency Peti-­

tion, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500.

To view information about your

rights, including right to a lawyer, go

to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 3rd day of April, 2020.

Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Selene Chavez

Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 8, 15 and 22, 2020

