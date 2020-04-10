SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA
JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
And TO:
1.Unknown Biological Father and/
or anyone else claiming a paternal
interest in BRADY DAVID BRAN-
SCOMB, dob 03/27/19, dependency
petition #20-7-00213-39 filed 03/06/
20 (natural mother Jessica Ayala);
and
2.Unknown Biological Father and/
or anyone else claiming a paternal
interest in DANNY GABRIEL
BRANSCOMB, dob 05/15/16, de-
pendency petition #20-7-00214-39
filed 03/06/20 (natural mother Jes-
sica Ayala); and
3.REBECCA HITNER, Custodian;
and Unknown Biological Father and/
or anyone else claiming a paternal
interest in FAITH JEWELS HEGGE,
dob 07/07/16, dependency petition
#20-7-00093-39 filed 01/30/20,
amended petition filed 03/10/20
(natural mother Melissa Sue
Hegge); and
4.Unknown Biological Father and/
or anyone else claiming a paternal
interest in ARIANNA LAI JOHN-
SON, dob 09/16/18, dependency
petition #18-7-00483-39 filed 10/19/
18 (natural mother Meagan Renee
Swanson); and
5.LUIS EDUARDO MENDOZA
HERNANDEZ, Presumed Father of
MERIAH JO MENDOZA RUIZ, dob
10/16/10, dependency petition #20-
7-00212-39 filed 03/04/20 (natural
mother Toni Marie Ruiz);
6.JERMAIN JAMAL WILLIAMS,
Presumed Father of JA’NIAH
JA’SHAE CORBRAY GAINES, dob
10/29/06, dependency petition #20-
7-00241-39 filed 03/10/20 (natural
mother Ashley Dion Gaines); and
7.RYAN YBARRA, Alleged Father
of BRAYDEN CHRISTOPHER
YBARRA, dob 04/16/19, depen-
dency petition #20-7-00172-39 filed
02/21/20 (natural mother Melinda
Marie MacCalla).
A Dependency Petition was
filed; A Fact Finding hear-
ing will be held on this mat-
ter on: May 8, 2020 at 9:00
a.m. at Yakima County Su-
perior Court, Juvenile Divi-
sion, 1728 Jerome Avenue,
Yakima, WA 98902. YOU
SHOULD BE PRESENT AT
THIS HEARING.*
*All parties and attorneys
needing to telephonically
appear shall call 509-574-
2171 and enter pin 2171# by
the time the hearing is set
to begin. Each party shall
mute their phone until they
are asked by the court for
argument or to answer a
question from the court.
The hearing will determine
if your child is dependent
as defined in RCW
13.34.030(6). This begins a
judicial process which
could result in permanent
loss of your parental rights.
If you do not appear at the
hearing, the court may en-
ter a dependency order in
your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice,
Summons, and Dependency Peti-
tion, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500.
To view information about your
rights, including right to a lawyer, go
DATED this 3rd day of April, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Selene Chavez
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 15 and 22, 2020
