SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:

1. TIA-ROSE COLLINS, Mother of Safiyyah Ann Collins, dob 09/22/06, Guardianship Petition #20-7-00326-39 filed June 24, 2020;

2. BABBOY JOSEPH JIMMY SHIELDS SR., Presumed Father of Babboy Joseph Jimmy Shields Jr., dob 09/29/03, Guardianship Petition #20-7-00298-39 filed May 6, 2020 (natural mother Priscilla Eagleman);

A Petition to Establish Guardianship under Title 13 RCW was filed. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:

https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09

Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517

Password: 811055

To participate in hearing via telephone:

Dial by your location

+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)

+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517

Password: 811055

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF THE COURT SHOULD ESTABLISH A TITLE 13 RCW GUARDIANSHIP AND APPOINT A GUARDIAN FOR THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD. A PETITION FOR ORDER APPOINTING TITLE 13 RCW GUARDIAN, IF GRANTED, COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL RESTRICTIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF THE PARENT(S), GUARDIAN(S), OR LEGAL CUSTODIAN(S).

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Title 13 RCW Guardianship Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov.

DATED this 18 day of September, 2020

Kim Eaton, Yakima County Clerk

By: Deputy Clerk, Amanda Marshall

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 23, 30 and October 7, 2020

