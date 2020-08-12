SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN \aAnd TO:
1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in CUAUHTEMOC MONTES DE OCA FERREL, dob 04/21/20, dependency petition #20-7-00292-39 filed 05/18/20 (natural mother Yessenia Ferrel); and
2.CHRISTINA LYNN TROTTIER, Mother of ADRIENNE LEOS, dob 05/17/20, dependency petition #20-7-00304-39 filed 05/21/20 (natural mother Christina Lynn Trottier); and
3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JUAN JULIAN VARGAS, dob 09/05/16, dependency petition #20-7-00315-39 filed 06/11/20 (natural mother Erica Yvette Gonzales); and
4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in BRANDEN LEE SHIRLEY, JR., dob 07/03/16, dependency petition #20-7-00327-39 filed 06/14/19 (natural mother Rebecca Genova Lynn Rampey); and
5.DAVID JOE DOMENICI, JR., Presumed Father of PRISCILLA MARIE DOMENICI, dob 05/16/19, dependency petition #20-7-00309-39 filed 06/09/20 (natural mother Lisa Marie Brown); and
6.DEANNIE EDWARD ZAPIEN, Presumed Father of PRESTON DEAN BROWN, dob 01/18/09, dependency petition #20-7-00308-39 filed 06/09/20 (natural mother Lisa Marie Brown).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: September 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 6th day of August, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: AKEMI MCCOLM
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 12, 19 and 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.