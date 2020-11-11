SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in DAVID JOE DOMENICI, III, dob 09/18/20, dependency petition #20-7-00368-39 filed 09/23/20 (natural mother Lisa Marie Brown); and
2.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in VICENTE FERNANDO TRUJILLO f/k/a VICENTE S. TRUJILLO f/k/a VICENTE IZAEL SILVA, dob 07/02/14, dependency petition #20-7-00359-39 filed 09/04/20 (natural mother Maria Ellena Silva); and
3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ZION IZAEL SILVA, dob 02/26/20, dependency petition #20-7-00361-39 filed 09/04/20 (natural mother Maria Ellena Silva); and
4.DANIEL RODRIGUEZ-HERNANDEZ, Presumed Father of SADIE ANN ROSE RODRIGUEZ, dob 08/30/05, dependency petition #20-7-00302-39 filed 05/18/20 (natural mother Mary Angela Diaz); and
5.DANIEL RODRIGUEZ-HERNANDEZ, Presumed Father of MARTHA MARIA RODRIGUEZ, dob 04/16/03, dependency petition #20-7-00301-39 filed 05/18/20 (natural mother Mary Angela Diaz); and
6.JOSE OSMIN ZELAYA, Presumed Father of YAJAHIRA DELORES LONGTIMESLEEPING, dob 10/18/07, dependency petition #20-7-00300-39 filed 05/18/20 (natural mother Mary Angela Diaz); and
7.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in RILEY EUGENE MCCARTY, dob 08/21/20, dependency petition #20-7-00358-39 filed 09/04/20 (natural mother Mariah Leann McCarty); and
8.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ANGEL JUNIOR SMITH-PEREZ, dob 06/19/15, dependency petition #20-7-00386-39 filed 10/15/20 (natural mother Macayla Kathryn Smith; and
9.ALEXANDRA CARTER, Mother of JORDAN CARTER, dob 09/10/20, dependency petition #20-7-00367-39 filed 09/18/20 (natural mother Alexandra Carter); and
10.MICHAEL COLEMAN, Alleged Father and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in LUCIFER LUCIO JAY COLEMAN, dob 08/03/13, dependency petition #20-7-00376-39 filed 09/28/20 (natural mother Stephanie Hernandez); and
11.KEELIN SHAVERS, Alleged Father and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in AMARA JACOBA SHAVERS, dob 02/11/19, dependency petition #20-7-00378-39 filed 09/28/20 (natural mother Stephanie Hernandez); and
12.KEELIN SHAVERS, Alleged Father, MICHAEL COLEMAN, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JAYDEN KEE SHAVERS, dob 03/05/18, dependency petition #20-7-00377-39 filed 09/28/20 (natural mother Stephanie Hernandez).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: December 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 811055
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 6 day of November, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 11, 18 and 25, 2020
