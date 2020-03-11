SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in AIDAN DANIEL GARCIA, dob 03/11/06, dependency petition #20-7-00010-39 filed 01/10/20 (natural mother Racquel Elena Garcia; and
2.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in PERSEPHONIE TAYLOR ELIZABETH HUNT, dob 06/26/19, dependency petition #20-7-00098-39 filed 01/31/20 (natural mother Morgan Elizabeth Hunt); and
3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in RHIANNON COBAIN TIERNEY f/k/a BABY GIRL TIERNEY, dob 01/30/20, dependency petition #20-7-00107-39 filed 02/04/20 (natural mother Erica Michelle Tierney); and
4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ALIZA TRINITY PALACIOS, dob 09/22/19, dependency petition #20-7-00005-39 filed 01/08/20 (natural mother Adrianna Shanice Cordova); and
5.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in AKYLAH ROSIE PALACIOS, dob 08/14/16, dependency petition #20-7-00003-39 filed 01/08/20 (natural mother Adrianna Shanice Cordova); and
6.HUMBERTO FLORES, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JULIAN HENRY FLORES, dob 01/17/20, dependency petition #20-7-00060-39 filed 01/22/20 (natural mother Nikki Holly Palomarez); and
7.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ANDRE NOAH LUTHER CREE, dob 08/06/18, dependency petition #20-7-00011-39 filed 01/10/20 (natural mother Erica Vela); and
8.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in TRAVIS DAVID LEE WALKER, dob 11/06/19, dependency petition #20-7-00136-39 filed 02/13/20 (natural mother Madisen Janai Kerfoot); and
9.DANIEL MORA, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JANAE ALICIA MORA, dob 07/30/19, dependency petition #20-7-00138-39 filed 02/14/20 (natural mother Leidy Yamileth Felix Castillo); and
10.JAMES LEE RAMSEY, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in NOAH LEE RAMSEY, dob 09/10/19, dependency petition #20-7-00029-39 filed 01/15/20 (natural mother Amber Lynn Peters); and
11.CASSANDRA MAYTE SANCHEZ, Mother, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in DAMIAN SANCHEZ, dob 01/24/20, dependency petition #20-7-00095-39 filed 01/28/20 (natural mother Cassandra Mayte Sanchez).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 6th day of March, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk,
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 11, 18 and 25, 2020
