Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima
In re the custody of:
Children:
Zalia Huizar
Petitioners:
John R. Sanders
Rose A. Sanders
And Respondents:
Andrew Rodriguez
Jalisa C. Huizar
No. 2030078539
Summons: Notice about Non-Parent Custody Petition
(SM)
Summons: Notice about Non-Parent Custody Petition
To the Respondents: The Petitioner/s started a case asking for custody of the child listed above. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response must be served on the Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
The court may approve the Petitioner's requests without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the Petitioner is asking for.
2. Fill out the Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition (form FL Non-Parent 415). You can get the Response and other forms at:
- The Washington State Courts' website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
- The Administrative Office of the Courts - call: (360) 705-5328
- Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
- The Superior Court Clerk's office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the Petitioner at the address below, and to any other Respondent. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk, Yakima County
128 No. Second St., Rm. 314
address
Yakima, WA, 98901
city/state/zip
If there is no "Case No." listed on page 1, this case may not have been filed and you will not be able to file a Response. Contact the Superior Court Clerk or check www.courts.wa.gov to find out.
If the case was not filed, you must still serve your Response, and you may demand that the Petitioner file this case with the court. Your demand must be in writing and must be served on the Petitioner or his/her lawyer (whoever signed this Summons). If the Petitioner does not file papers for this case within 14 days of being served with your demand, this service on you of the Summons and Petition will not be valid. If the Petitioner does file, then you must file your original Response with the court clerk at the address above.
5. Lawyer not required: It's a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.
Petitioner or his/her lawyer fills out below
Lauren Ellis
Signature of Petitioner or lawyer
9/13/2020
Date
Lauren Ellis 50779
Print name (and WSBA No., if lawyer)
I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one):
my lawyer's address:
402 E. Yakima Avenue, Suite 710
Lawyer's address
Yakima, WA 98901
city, state zip
Email (if applicable): lauren@lightylaw.com
This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 4, 11, 18, 25, December 2 and 9, 2020
