Superior Court of Washington, County of YAKIMA
No. 19-3-00827-39
Summons Served by Publication
(SMPB)
In re: Petitioners:
JOAQUIN MENDOZA
REYNALDA MENDOZA
And Respondents:
UNKNOWN FATHER
MONICA S. MENDOZA
Summons Served by Publication
To: MONICA MENDOZA and UNKNOWN FATHER- The other party has asked the court to give custody of the children to a non-parent.
You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.
Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.
2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):
FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition
You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:
o The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
o The Administrative Office of the Courts- call: (360) 705-5328
o Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
o The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk, YAKIMA County
128 No. Second St., Rm. 314
Yakima, WA, 98901
5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.
Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:
Sonia Rodriguez True
WSBA#30595
I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address:
303 E D St. Suite 2A, Yakima, WA 98901
This summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Rules of the State of Washington.
—
PUBLISH:SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 13, 20, 27, December 4, 11 and 18, 2019
