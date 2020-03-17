No. 20-3-00244-39
Summons Served by Publication
(SMPB)
In re custody of:
Children:
MARIA LUISA GARCIA LUNA
Petitioner:
ROSA LUNA DE MIRANDA
And Respondent:
JOSE MANUEL VELASQUEZ
GONZALEZ
Summons Served by
Publication
To: Jose Manuel Velasquez
Gonzalez
The other party has asked the court
to (check all the requests included
in the Petition):
Non-Parent Custody
Give custody of the children to a
non-parent.
You must respond in writing if you
want the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response
must be filed and served
within 60 days of the date this sum-
mons is published. If you do not file
and serve your Response or a No-
tice of Appearance by the deadline:
o No one has to notify you about
other hearings in this case, and
o The court may approve the re-
quests in the Petition without hear-
ing your side (called a default
judgment).
Follow these steps:
1.Read the Petition and any other
documents that were filed at court
with this Summons.
Those documents explain what the
other party is asking for.
2.Fill out FL Non-Parent 415,
Response to Non-Parent Custody
Petition
You can get the Response form and
other forms you need at:
o The Washington State Courts’
website: www.courls.wa.gov/forms
o The Administrative Office of the
Courts - call: (360) 705-5328
Washington LawHelp:
www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or The
Superior Court Clerk’s office or
county law library (for a fee).
3.Serve (give) a copy of your Re-
sponse to the person who filed this
Summons at the address below,
and to any other parties. You may
use certified mail with return receipt
requested. For more information on
how to serve, read Superior Court
Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with
the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk,
YAKIMA County
128 N 2ND STREET
ROOM 314
YAKIMA, WA 98901
5. Lawyer not required: It is a good
idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may
file and serve your Response with-
out one.
Person filing this Summons or his/
her lawyer fills out below.
/s/ALIYA ALISHEVA
WSBA 49372
I agree to accept legal papers for
this case at Lawyers address:
5724 W CLEARWATER AVE
KENNEWICK, WA 99336
This Summons is issued according
to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court
Civil Rules of the State of Wash-
ington.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22,
2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.