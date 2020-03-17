No. 20-3-00244-39

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

In re custody of:

Children:

MARIA LUISA GARCIA LUNA

Petitioner:

ROSA LUNA DE MIRANDA

And Respondent:

JOSE MANUEL VELASQUEZ

GONZALEZ

Summons Served by

Publication

To: Jose Manuel Velasquez

Gonzalez

The other party has asked the court

to (check all the requests included

in the Petition):

Non-Parent Custody

Give custody of the children to a

non-parent.

You must respond in writing if you

want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response

must be filed and served

within 60 days of the date this sum-­

mons is published. If you do not file

and serve your Response or a No-­

tice of Appearance by the deadline:

o No one has to notify you about

other hearings in this case, and

o The court may approve the re-­

quests in the Petition without hear-­

ing your side (called a default

judgment).

Follow these steps:

1.Read the Petition and any other

documents that were filed at court

with this Summons.

Those documents explain what the

other party is asking for.

2.Fill out FL Non-Parent 415,

Response to Non-Parent Custody

Petition

You can get the Response form and

other forms you need at:

o The Washington State Courts’

website: www.courls.wa.gov/forms

o The Administrative Office of the

Courts - call: (360) 705-5328

Washington LawHelp:

www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or The

Superior Court Clerk’s office or

county law library (for a fee).

3.Serve (give) a copy of your Re-­

sponse to the person who filed this

Summons at the address below,

and to any other parties. You may

use certified mail with return receipt

requested. For more information on

how to serve, read Superior Court

Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with

the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk,

YAKIMA County

128 N 2ND STREET

ROOM 314

YAKIMA, WA 98901

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good

idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may

file and serve your Response with-­

out one.

Person filing this Summons or his/

her lawyer fills out below.

/s/ALIYA ALISHEVA

WSBA 49372

I agree to accept legal papers for

this case at Lawyers address:

5724 W CLEARWATER AVE

KENNEWICK, WA 99336

This Summons is issued according

to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court

Civil Rules of the State of Wash-­

ington.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22,

2020

