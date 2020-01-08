Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima
No. 19-3-01077-39
Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)
Petitioner/s (person/s who started this case):
Anamaria Bermudez
And Respondent/s (other party/parties):
Enrique Abadilla
Summons Served by Publication
To: Enrique Abadilla
The other party has asked the court to give custody of the children to a non-parent.
You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.
2. Fill out a Response on this form:
FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition
You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:
o The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
o The Administrative Office of the Courts - call: (360) 705-5328
Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
o The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with the court clerk at the address:
Superior Court Clerk, Yakima, County
128 N. 2nd St.
Yakima WA 98901
5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.
Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:
/s/Anamaria Bermudez
dated December 5, 2019
1002 N. 16th Ave. Ste. 301
P.O. Box 12500
Yakima, WA 98909
(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)
This summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
Filed this 5th day of December, 2019
Tracey M. Slagle,
Yakima County Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 11, 18, 25, 2019 and January 1, 8, 15, 2020
