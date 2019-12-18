Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima
No. 19-301169-39
Order to Allow Service by Publication (ORPUB)
In re:
Yadira Hernandez Gonzalez
Petitioner(s)
And Respondent(s)
Ubaldo Hernandez Ramirez
Order to Allow Service by Publication
1. The court has considered the Pe-titioner’s Motion to Serve by Publication. The Motion shows a valid reason to serve by publication.
2. The Summons in this case may be served on Ubaldo Hernandez Ramirez by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in this county once a week for six weeks. Proof of publication must be filed with the court. The serving party may use the Summons Served by Publication form (FL All Family 110).
Ordered December 6, 2019
/s/Susan C. Arb, Commissioner
Presented by Petitioner
/s/Yadira Hernandez
—-
Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima
No. 19-301169-39
Summons: Notice about a Marriage or Domestic Partnership (SM)
In re the marriage/domestic partnership of:
Petitioner:
Yadira Hernandez Gonzalez
And Respondent:
Ubaldo Hernandez Ramirez
Summons: Notice about a Marriage or Domestic Partnership
To the Respondent:
1. The petitioner has started an action asking the court: To end your marriage.
Additional requests, if any, are stated in the petition, a copy of which is attached to this summons.
2. You must respond to this summons and petition by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this summons and by filing the original with the clerk of the court.
If you do not serve your written response within 20 days (or 60 days if you are served outside of the state of Washington) after the date this summons was served on you, exclusive of the day of service, the court may enter an order of default against you, and the court may, without further notice to you, enter a decree and approve or provide for the relief requested in the petition.
In the case of a dissolution of marriage or domestic partnership, the court will not enter the final decree until at least 90 days after filing and service. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before an order of default or a decree may be entered.
3. Your written response to the summons and petition must be on one of these forms:
Response to Petition about a Marriage (FL Divorce 211) if you are married, or
Response to Petition about a Registered Domestic Partnership (FL Divorce 212) if you are a domestic partner.
4. You can get the Response and other forms at:
The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
The Administrative Office of the Courts - call: (360) 705-5328
Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
5. If this action has not been filed with the court, you may demand that the petitioner file this action with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the person signing this summons. Within 14 days after you serve the demand, the petitioner must file this action with the court, or the service on you of this summons and petition will be void.
6. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.
7. One method of serving a copy of your response on the petitioner is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested.
This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.180 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the state of Washington.
Filed this 6th day of December, 2019
/s/Yardira Hernandez,
Tracey M. Slagle,
Yakima County Clerk
(If Petitioner’s address changes before the case ends, Petitioner must notify all parties and the court clerk in writing. S/he may use the Notice of Address Change for (FL All Family 120). S/he must also update the Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 18, 24, 31, 2019 and Jan. 8, 15 and 22, 2020
