SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA

NO. 19-4-00324-39

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In re the Estate

of

LAWRENCE R. PRYOR,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Rep­resentative of this estate. Any per­son having a claim against the de­cedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any oth­erwise applicable statute of limita­tions, present the claim in the man­ner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Per­sonal Representative or the Per­sonal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceeding; were com­menced. The claim must be pre­sented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Represent­ative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not pre­sented within this time frame the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NO­TICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: June 11, 2019.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 19, 2019.

DATED this 11th day of June, 2019.

RONALD I. PRYOR, Personal Rep­resentative

AGENT FOR SERVICE OF ALL PAPERS: KEVIN S. KIRKEVOLD

3901 Fairbanks Ave.

Yakima, WA 98902

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.