SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Case No. 19-2-01458-06

NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP AND CLAIMS BAR DATE

In re:

AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE 100, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE 200, LLC; AMERI­CAN EAGLE 300, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE 400, LLC; AMERICAN EA­GLE 500, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE 600, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 100, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 200, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 300, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORT­GAGE MEXICO 400, LLC; AMERI­CAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXI­CO 500, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 600, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE I, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORT­GAGE II, LLC; and AMERICAN EA­GLE MORTGAGE SHORT TERM, LLC

TO: ALL CREDITORS AND OTH­ER PARTIES IN INTEREST

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on May 10, 2019, Clyde A. Hamstreet & Associates, LLC (the “Receiver”) was appointed by the Superior Court of Washington for Clark County as general receiver of Amer­ican Eagle Mortgage 100, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 200, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 300, LLC, American Eagle Mort­gage 400, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 500, LLC, American Ea­gle Mortgage 600, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 100, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 200, LLC, American Eagle Mort­gage Mexico 300, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 400, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 500, LLC, American Eagle Mort­gage Mexico 600, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage I, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage II, LLC, and Amer­ican Eagle Mortgage Short Term, LLC (each, an “LLC”), whose last known address is 4225 NE St. James Rd, Vancouver, Washington 98663.

YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that in order to receive any payment or other distribution on account of a claim against any of the LLCs in this proceeding, you must deliver a Proof of Claim, prop­erly completed and signed, to the Receiver as provided in this Notice, so as to be received no lat­er than June 21, 2019; pro­vided, however, that if you are a state agency, you must deliver a Proof of Claim, properly completed and signed, to the Receiver so as to be received no later than November 18, 2019. Your Proof of Claim must identify the specific LLC against which you hold a claim. If you hold multiple claims against two or more LLCs, you should file a separate Proof of Claim for each such claim. You do not need to file your Proof of Claim with the Court. Proofs of Claim must be delivered either by e-mail to john.knapp@millernash.com or by mail, courier, or hand-delivery at the following address:

Clyde A. Hamstreet & Associates, LLC, c/o John R. Knapp, Jr., Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP, 2801 Alaskan Way, Suite 300, Seattle, Washington 98121.

Dated this 22nd day of May, 2019.

CYLDE A. HAMSTREET & ASSO­CIATES, LLC

/s/Clyde A. Hamstreet

Manage Receiver

Attorneys for Receiver:

MILLER NASH GRAHAM & DUNN LLP

/s/John R. Knapp, Jr., P.C., WSB 29343

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 5, 12 and 19, 2019