SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
Felipe Juarez
DOB 12/7/60
Petitioner
vs.
Teena Ann Parise
DOB 6/9/61
Respondent
NO. 21-2-00276-39
ORDER FOR SERVICE OF SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (ORPUB)
I. BASIS
The court having considered the declaration of the petitioner and having determined that personal service on the respondent was not possible, for the reasons set forth by petitioner,
II. ORDER
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the notice of hearing and temporary order of protection be served on the respondent by publication of summons in conformity with RCW 26.50.085(4) with the cost of publication paid by the petitioner.
DATED 3/4/2021
Kevin S. Naught
JUDGE/COURT COMMISSIONER
Presented by Felipe Juarez
Petitioner 3/4/2021
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.