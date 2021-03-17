SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

Felipe Juarez

DOB 12/7/60

Petitioner

vs.

Teena Ann Parise

DOB 6/9/61

Respondent

NO. 21-2-00276-39

ORDER FOR SERVICE OF SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (ORPUB)

I. BASIS

The court having considered the declaration of the petitioner and having determined that personal service on the respondent was not possible, for the reasons set forth by petitioner,

II. ORDER

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the notice of hearing and temporary order of protection be served on the respondent by publication of summons in conformity with RCW 26.50.085(4) with the cost of publication paid by the petitioner.

DATED 3/4/2021

Kevin S. Naught

JUDGE/COURT COMMISSIONER

Presented by Felipe Juarez

Petitioner 3/4/2021

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 17, 2021

