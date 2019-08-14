SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 19-4-00436-39
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re the Estate of
EDGAR BOTTINO,
Decedent.
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication:
August 14, 2019
/s/REGINA C. BOTTINO, Co-Personal Rep.
/s/BRYAN P. MYRE,
Co-Personal Rep.
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
DAVID E. MACK, WSBA #47452
Address for Mailing or Service:
LYON WEIGAND & GUSTAFSON PS
222 North Third Street
P. O. Box 1689
Yakima, WA 98907-1689
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 14, 21 and 28, 2019IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
NO. 19-4-00438-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF
KENNETH ROBERT ALVERSON,
DECEASED.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time a claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limi tations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication and filing of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication:
August 14, 2019.
/s/JULIE K. ALVERSON
Personal Representative
Attorney for Personal Representative and Address for Mailing or Service:
F. JOE FALK, JR.
Halverson Northwest Law Group, PC
405 E. Lincoln Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
Yakima County Superior Court
Probate Cause No. 19-4-00438-39
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 14, 21 and 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.