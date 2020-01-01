SUPERIOR Court of Washington For YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 19-2-04315-39
DECLARATION FOR SERVICE OF SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
For Domestic Violence -only- (DCLR)
Petitioner(s):
Mary E. Williams OBO;
DOB: 4-30-80;
Brinna L. Allington;
DOB: 3-8-06
Vs.
Respondent(s):
Aiden Sperry
DOB: Unknown
1. The Respondent in this matter has not been served with the Notice Of Hearing and Ex-Parte Order(s), and 1 request the Court to order service by publication because the: Respondent can not be found in this state because the Respondent is in a mental health facility and cannot be served.
2. The facts supporting the above allegations are: Tried to serve Respondent twice.
3. The following effort were made to locate the Respondent for personal service: Do not know birthday or parents name, cannot locate family, facility will not release information.
4. I do not know the Respondent’s address.
I certify under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED: This 12th day of December, 2019 at Yakima, Washington.
/s/Mary E. Williams,
Petitioner
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 1, 8 and 15, 2020
