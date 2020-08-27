Superior Court of Washington For Yakima County
Donna Broers
Petitioner (Protected Person)
DOB 5/29/65
vs.
Donald Broers
Respondent (Restrained Person)
DOB 2/1/61
No. 14-2-2335-8
Order Setting Hearing on Renewal
(ORH) and Extending Order until Hearing (ORPRTR)
Clerk's Action Required: 2, 3
To: the Petitioner and Respondent
1. The Petitioner filed a Petition for Renewal of Order for Protection to renew an Order for
Protection (Domestic Violence) which expires on (date): \b8/26/2020
2. The court sets a hearing. The parties shall appear on:
Thursday, 9/10/20 at 9:00 a.m.
Due to COVID19, the hearing in this matter shall be conducted remotely. All parties and attorneys shall not appear at the courthouse, but shall appear either by video or telephone.
To participate by video through Zoom:
Enter this web address in your browser at least 5 minutes before the hearing starts: https://zoom.us/j/96853510608
Meeting ID: 968 5351 0608
To participate by telephone:
You must call this number at least 5 minutes before the hearing starts: (206) 337-9723
Meeting 10: 968 5351 0608
The parties must arrange for any witnesses to appear by either of the above described means.
At the hearing, the court will decide whether or not to grant the petition.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 26, September 2 and 9, 2020
